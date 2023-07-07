Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan puts Riya’s life in danger

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, the Brar family celebrates Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary. Rana brings a new car into the house. The family members come to see the brand-new car. However, during the same, Riya feels uneasy and falls unconscious on the ground. The family gets worried and rushes to Riya’s aid. Dollar, Nimrit, and Rana try to wake up Riya.

Riya experiences excruciating chest pain. The family immediately rushes her to the hospital, where she is diagnosed with severe heart disease. The news sends waves of worry and concern through the entire family as they grapple with the seriousness of Riya’s condition.

In the coming episode, Riya is admitted to the hospital, and the family prays for her well-being. Soon, Maan decides to operate Riya. However, Nimrit is against this idea and opposes the same in front of the family. However, Maan still goes ahead to save Riya’s life. However, Riya’s life gets in danger as Maan commits some mistakes during the surgery. The family learns about the same and gets shocked. Nimrit blames Maan for the panic situation.

What will happen to Riya now? Who will save her?

