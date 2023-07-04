From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films

Bollywood has witnessed several instances where changes were made in movies following public backlash and controversy. These incidents highlight the power of audience feedback and its impact on filmmakers and their creative decisions. Take a look at some notable instances where movie changes were made in response to public outcry.

In the movie Padmaavat, after much outrage from Karni Sena, the makers made significant changes to the song Ghoomar to meet the guidelines the Central Board of Film Certification advised. In the new version of Ghoomar, Deepika’s exposed midriff was covered using computer-generated clothes. This was done after members of the Rajput community expressed objections to the actress’s dress in the song. They opined that Rajput queens never exposed their skin in that manner.

Various political parties, actors, and audience members attacked Adipurush, saying that the speech used in the film for Hanuman was too colloquial and oversimplified. A few dialogues, particularly during the ‘Lanka dahan’ sequence, where the Hanuman is heard using ostensibly offensive language, were the most widely criticized. He says, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.” This has been modified to “Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka.”

In response to a backlash, the name of Ajay Devgn’s character in the movie “Thank God” was changed from Chitragupt to CG, and his associate Yamdoot’s to simply YD. The decision to alter the character’s name came after concerns were raised about potential religious sentiments associated with the original name.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s seductive number Besharam Rang from their upcoming film Pathaan became one of the most popular songs to be played around the New Year despite its controversy. Weeks before its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers to implement changes in the film, including the songs. The three changes were made in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. The close-up shot of buttocks, ‘side pose (partial nudity)’ shots, and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics ‘Bahut tang kiya’ were removed or curtailed and replaced with ‘suitable shots’.

In the Bollywood film Khaali Peeli, there was a song with a controversial chorus: “When you dance, watching you, oh fair-skinned girl, Beyoncé will be ashamed.” The lyrics sparked outrage on social media over colorism, which was discrimination based on the color of someone’s skin, and forced filmmakers to change the lyrics for a second time. Because the film had not sought permission from the singer to use her trademarked name, the song first changed its spelling from “Beyoncé” to “Beyonse.” However, after criticism that the lyrics are racist, the song changed to “Watching you, oh fair-skinned girl, the world will be ashamed.”

