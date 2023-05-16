Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to get arrested?

Khushwant’s group beats Maan. Soon, Rana picks up the gun and shoots Khushwant’s aid while trying to save Maan. The police come to Brar house with a search warrant to arrest Randeep on murder charges in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Rana gets depressed by Nimrit’s words and attempts suicide. Nimrit and Riya find Rana and soon rush him to the hospital. Dollar and Khushwant also learn about Rana’s suicide and go to the hospital. While Nimrit waits outside ICU, Khushwant talks ill about Maan and Brar family. He takes advantage of the situation and instigates Nimrit against the Brar family.

Riya and Dollar get married and come home. Dilpreet and the other family members get shocked. Soon, it is revealed to the family that Dollar is Khushwant’s son. The latter asks all to follow his order, or he will burn down the house. Dilpreet gets angry and kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house. Rana gets angry at Khushwant for trapping her daughter. He goes to confront him. However, the two end up fighting. Maan comes to handle the situation, but Khushwant’s group beats him. Soon, Rana picks up the gun and shoots Khushwant’s aid while trying to save Maan. Later, Rana gets shocked and hates himself for killing a man.

In the coming episode, Rana tries to wake up the man, who he shot dead. However, Maan explains to him that he is dead. Maan takes Rana along with him. Soon, the police come to Brar house with a search warrant to arrest Randeep on murder charges.

Will Rana get arrested?

