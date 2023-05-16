ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to get arrested?

Khushwant’s group beats Maan. Soon, Rana picks up the gun and shoots Khushwant’s aid while trying to save Maan. The police come to Brar house with a search warrant to arrest Randeep on murder charges in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 May,2023 13:51:19
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to get arrested?

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Rana gets depressed by Nimrit’s words and attempts suicide. Nimrit and Riya find Rana and soon rush him to the hospital. Dollar and Khushwant also learn about Rana’s suicide and go to the hospital. While Nimrit waits outside ICU, Khushwant talks ill about Maan and Brar family. He takes advantage of the situation and instigates Nimrit against the Brar family.

Riya and Dollar get married and come home. Dilpreet and the other family members get shocked. Soon, it is revealed to the family that Dollar is Khushwant’s son. The latter asks all to follow his order, or he will burn down the house. Dilpreet gets angry and kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house. Rana gets angry at Khushwant for trapping her daughter. He goes to confront him. However, the two end up fighting. Maan comes to handle the situation, but Khushwant’s group beats him. Soon, Rana picks up the gun and shoots Khushwant’s aid while trying to save Maan. Later, Rana gets shocked and hates himself for killing a man.

In the coming episode, Rana tries to wake up the man, who he shot dead. However, Maan explains to him that he is dead. Maan takes Rana along with him. Soon, the police come to Brar house with a search warrant to arrest Randeep on murder charges.

Will Rana get arrested?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (8 - 14 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (8 - 14 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana shoots Khushwant’s aid
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana shoots Khushwant’s aid
#HappyMothersDay: I owe everything to my mother: Dil Diyaan Gallaan actress Kaveri Priyam
#HappyMothersDay: I owe everything to my mother: Dil Diyaan Gallaan actress Kaveri Priyam
Exclusive: Jayati Bhatia to enter Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Exclusive: Jayati Bhatia to enter Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house
My mother’s unwavering love and sacrifice have been the pillars of my life: Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan
My mother’s unwavering love and sacrifice have been the pillars of my life: Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan
Latest Stories
Revisiting Mrityunajay Devvrat’s Children Of War As It Turns 9
Revisiting Mrityunajay Devvrat’s Children Of War As It Turns 9
Veteran Actresses And Their Strong Portrayals On TV
Veteran Actresses And Their Strong Portrayals On TV
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal
The journey of Lag Ja Gale has been rewarding: Namik Paul
The journey of Lag Ja Gale has been rewarding: Namik Paul
All actors who are part of the cast of Sapno Ki Chhalaang are living the title: Rushad Rana
All actors who are part of the cast of Sapno Ki Chhalaang are living the title: Rushad Rana
Madhavan Confirms Film With Ajay Devgn
Madhavan Confirms Film With Ajay Devgn
Read Latest News