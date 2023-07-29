ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana’s theft leaves Daarji furious

Daarji suspects Rana of theft. When confronted, Rana admits to being the culprit and reveals that he stole the money in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jul,2023 16:29:07
The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Maan (Sandeep Baswana) is determined to prove his worth and contribute to the family’s well-being. Meanwhile, the Brar family faces a sudden crisis when the rent money, kept safely in a locked safe, goes missing. Sanjot, who discovers the theft, informs everyone about the robbery.

As suspicions arise within the family, Maan accuses Rana of stealing the money. Infuriated by the accusations, Rana (Ravi Gossain) warns Maan to be cautious with his words. The Brar family faces a financial crunch; Sanjot takes it upon herself to alleviate their situation by working as a cook in various households. Dilpreet, upon learning about this, becomes deeply saddened and concerned for Sanjot.

In the coming episode, Maan stumbles upon an empty blue envelope in Rana’s room, which was meant to hold the money Daarji kept. Daarji immediately suspects Rana of theft. When confronted, Rana admits to being the culprit and reveals that he stole the money. This confession only fuels Daarji’s anger and disappointment in Rana’s actions. Daarji slaps and thrashes Rana for his misguided act.

What will happen now? How will the family solve the financial crunch problem?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

