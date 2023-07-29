Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana’s theft leaves Daarji furious

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Maan (Sandeep Baswana) is determined to prove his worth and contribute to the family’s well-being. Meanwhile, the Brar family faces a sudden crisis when the rent money, kept safely in a locked safe, goes missing. Sanjot, who discovers the theft, informs everyone about the robbery.

As suspicions arise within the family, Maan accuses Rana of stealing the money. Infuriated by the accusations, Rana (Ravi Gossain) warns Maan to be cautious with his words. The Brar family faces a financial crunch; Sanjot takes it upon herself to alleviate their situation by working as a cook in various households. Dilpreet, upon learning about this, becomes deeply saddened and concerned for Sanjot.

In the coming episode, Maan stumbles upon an empty blue envelope in Rana’s room, which was meant to hold the money Daarji kept. Daarji immediately suspects Rana of theft. When confronted, Rana admits to being the culprit and reveals that he stole the money. This confession only fuels Daarji’s anger and disappointment in Rana’s actions. Daarji slaps and thrashes Rana for his misguided act.

What will happen now? How will the family solve the financial crunch problem?

