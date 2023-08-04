Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya comes forward to clear Maan's name

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Daarji gives Rana 24 hours to find the thief and bring it in front of the family. Soon, Rana finds out that Nimrit’s sister has stolen the money. The truth comes in front of the entire family. Nimrit gets angry at her sister and kicks her out of the house. However, Daarji stops Nimrit after learning about her reason for stealing the money.

Sanjot bumps into her old school friend, who gives her a catering order for his party. Sanjot makes the best arrangements, and all the guests praise the work. Sanjot’s friend feels grateful to her and thanks her for making the best arrangement. Later, his friend suggests Sanjot expand her catering business. Sanjot decides to give it a thought.

In the coming episode, Riya clears Maan’s name from past allegations. Hence, Riya calls the media to the hospital. In front of the press, Riya mentioned that Maan was not at fault in regard to anything related to her operation. Riya makes it clear that Maan is innocent.

What will happen now? Will Maan’s name get cleared?

