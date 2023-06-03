ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita bring happiness in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s lives

Amrita and Veer create fake profiles of Sanjot and Dilpreet and get them to chat with each other but do not reveal the reality. Both get relieved after speaking with each other in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 12:31:09
Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, Talveer manages to get Rana’s bail, and he returns home. However, Dilpreet is upset as Sanjot leaves the house along with Maan. She will also be going to America with her son. Dilpreet misses Sanjot and refuses to eat dinner. Rana and Nimrit try to make him have food. On the other hand, Sanjot flies to New York along with Maan and his family.

Talveen finds a bracelet in Brar house when she meets Riya. The former questions Riya about the same. Riya reveals that the bracelet belongs to Veer. Talveen soon learns that Veer is Prabhjot’s son. However, she decides to hide the truth from all.

In the coming episode, Dilpreet misses Sanjot and breaks down. Veer witnesses Dilpreet and tries to cheer him up, but he fails in his plan. Later, he asks Dilpreet to call Sanjot and speak to her. However, Dilpreet refuses to do so. Soon, Amrita and Veer create fake profiles of Sanjot and Dilpreet and get them to chat with each other but do not reveal the reality. Both get relieved after speaking with each other, bringing smiles to their faces.

Will Dilpreet and Sanjot separate forever?

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in. The lead star cast of the show includes Pankaj Beri, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Reema Wohra, Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Gosain, Kanika Maheshwari, Hema Sood, Paras Arora.

