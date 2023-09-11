Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and his daughter Alia come face to face

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Amrita asks Aastha and Beeji to save her child and takes a promise from them to hide the reality. Aastha hence decides to save the kid and not Amrita. She also signed the consent paper without Veer’s knowledge. Amrita’s condition worsens and Veer (Paras Arora) is called to speak to Amrita for one last time. As Veer asks Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) to stay strong and fight for her life, the latter fails to respond and soon the doctor announces her to be dead.

The family keeps a prayer meeting at home post Amrita’s death. However, during the meeting, Veer brings his bag and makes a big announcement. Veer tells the Brar family that he is not in a condition to stay in India post Amrita’s death hence he is going to Canada. The Brar family tries to stop Veer by reminding him about his daughter. However, Veer gets angry after hearing about his newborn daughter as he believes that because of his daughter, Amrita lost her life.

In the coming episode, the show takes a 10-year leap, and Veer’s (Paras Arora) life changes following the loss of Amrita. He has a strained relationship with his daughter, Alia. Despite being adored by other family members, Alia yearns for her father’s affection. Veer returns to India and comes face to face with his daughter but he refuses to form any kind of relationship or connection with her.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan Ep 234 9th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Veer ever accept his daughter?