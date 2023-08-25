ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer decides to part ways with Amrita

Veer's world shatters when he discovers the web of lies Amrita has woven around her supposed pregnancy. Hence, he decides to part ways with Amrita in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 15:31:35
Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Maan and Aastha reveal Aastha’s pregnancy news. While Sanjot gets happy, Dilpreet gets angry at the couple. Soon, the villagers come to the Brar house and they start taunting Maan and Aastha. However, Sanjot takes a stand for Aastha and supports her like her daughter which makes Aastha emotional.

Amrita falls unconscious as she slips due to Nimrit’s push. Soon, Veer gets angry at Nimrit for not being careful with Amrita, who is pregnant. However, Riya gets furious with Veer’s behaviour and soon reveals to Veer that Amrita is not pregnant and she can never become a mother. This shocks Veer and he confronts Amrita. When Amrita reveals the truth. Veer gets angry at her for lying to him.

In the coming episode, Veer’s world shatters when he discovers the web of lies Amrita has woven around her supposed pregnancy. Hence, he decides to part ways with Amrita. Dilpreet learns about Veer’s intention and gets angry. He reminds Veer of the promises he had exchanged during their wedding ceremony. Dilpreet urged Veer to reflect on the commitment he had made to stand by Amrita through thick and thin. Veer finds the strength to reveal the painful truth – that Amrita had shattered every promise by deceiving him with her lies.

Will Veer and Amrita solve their difference?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

