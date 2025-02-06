Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Chirag shows his concern for Deepika; Mishka tries to brainwash him

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) feeling unwell with food poisoning. He had a high temperature which saw the kids Ragini and Chandni caring and taking care of their father. This was followed by the kids locking Chirag and Deepika in a room so that they could talk to each other and sort out their differences. However, Deepika fainted after a continuous cough. Chirag noticed blood in her mouth and also in her dupatta. He admitted Deepika to the hospital.

The upcoming episode will see Chirag worrying over Deepika’s health and elaborate medical tests will be run on her. He will be tense about her condition. This will give rise to a moment when Chirag will fear the worst and this will give him thoughts of his happy time with Deepika. Mishka will see Chirag in a worrisome state and will instigate him against Deepika and talk about the deceit she gave him. However, Chirag will not be ready to listen to any of them, as he will totally be in a tensed state regarding her health.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.