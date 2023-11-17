Doree spoiler: Doree files a police complaint against Anand Thakur

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Kailashi devi urgently needs a new design for her business which she finds from Doree’s forgotten scarf in the haveli. Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) orders Anand to bring the girl but Anand has already thrown Doree into a burning dumping yard. However, Ganga Prasad manages to reach the yard and once again rescues Doree and pleads for her recovery at the ghat, and Doree (Mahi Bhanushali) gains consciousness. Ganga Prasad asks Doree to make a promise not to leave him ever again. Later Ganga Prasad (Amar Upadhayay) for the first-time vehemently confronts Anand and finally stands against him for his dangerous actions against Doree.

In the coming episode, Anand selfishly asks Ganga Prasad to work for him, but he refuses. As a result, Anand almost hits Ganga Prasad with his fast car, and Doree realizes that Anand is connected to Ganga Prasad’s accident in some way. On the other hand, in the Haveli, Kailashi devi slaps Anand as he tells her that the scarf, she liked was weaved by Doree and Ganga Prasad. Later, Ganga Prasad gets a tattoo in the name of Doree so that nobody questions their father-daughter relationship and declares the same in front of everyone. Doree takes Sattu’s help, as Ganga Prasad feels dizzy due to his wound and goes with him to the police station to file a complaint against Anand Thakur. However, a tough cop, Bhairavi Tomar, goes to arrest Anand with evidence. Meanwhile, Neelu comes to the bunker gully and blames Doree for affecting the business of thakurs by filing the complaint.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.