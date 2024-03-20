Doree spoiler: Agni makes shocking revelation in front of Kailashi

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree heads to the hospital and asks Ganga to go as she now knows the truth that he is not Ganga but Agni. Doree takes the pain of separation from Ganga for his safety. Anand disguises as a doctor and attempts to kill Kailashi. However, Ganga reaches there and saves Kailashi’s life. Soon, Anand gets exposed in front of Ganga.

Meanwhile, Kailashi fights for her life and is in need of blood. Doree decides to risks her life and saves Kailashi. Doree donates her blood and during that she gets unconscious. The doctors save Doree and Kailashi. The latter gains consciousness and thanks Doree for saving her life. She decides to fulfil Doree’s one wish. The latter asks her to not harm her father Ganga. Later, Doree searches for her father Ganga and gets shocked to find that he has tied knot with Neelu.

In the coming episode, Doree gets angry at Ganga for marrying Neelu. However, Agni reveals to Doree that he is not her father and is the eldest son of Thakur family. Soon, he plans to go to the haveli along with his wife. Agni’s sister gifts him a bike and he goes to the haveli. Kailashi gets shocked to see Neelu and Agni as a married couple. Soon, Agni announces that he the eldest son of the family and this revelation shocks Kailashi.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.