Doree spoiler: Doree attempts to escape from Heera’s clutches

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Neelu plans to kidnap Vansh and Ansh and succeeds in her plan. Komal is devastated upon learning about the kidnapping of both kids. Komal reveals to Kailashi about the kidnapping drama and she gets shocked. Meanwhile, Neelu takes both the kids to a brothel.

Doree learns about Vansh and Ansh’s kidnapping drama and comes to the brothel to save the kids. However, she too gets kidnaped by them. Later, Kailashi gets blackmailed by her old friends and is asked to dance at the brothel. Kailashi dances at the brothel for her friends but Mansi comes along with police to the same brothel in search of Doree. However, Mansi fails to see Kailashi as the latter escapes.

In the coming episode, Maai and Mandali head to the Kali temple for the ‘pattiman,’ crossing paths with Nani. In the kotha, Doree and the girls realize they’re in danger of being sold, leaving Doree frightened. Doree cleverly delays a sale by tricking them about a supposed moon eclipse. Later, Mansi and Bhairavi grow more anxious. In the meantime, Doree helps others in escaping.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.