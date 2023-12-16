Doree spoiler: Doree returns to the place she was born

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Anand ignites a match in Ganga’s house. Ganga is standing in front of the house, and it is on fire. The basti is in a state of panic, and Ganga enters the burning house to save the sarees. Meanwhile, Kailashi is about to take blessing from Doree on Purohit’s order and just then Doree feels that Ganga is in trouble, and she rushes to save Ganga. Later, all are shocked to see Doree coming out forming Durga formation along with other bunkars.

Doree and Ganga Prasad both fall unconscious after returning the sarees to Kailashi Devi unharmed and are given first aid. A few hours pass, and Doree, after coming back to consciousness, feels sad that their house has been burned. Later, while playing around, Doree and Sattu find the lighter that burned her house. On the other hand, Kailashi is shocked and upset because Mahendra let Doree, Ganga, and Nani stay in Thakur Haveli.

In the coming episode, in Bunker Basti, all the bunkers get together at Ganga’s burned house to celebrate, as it’s the last day of their family in the basti. However, Neelu instigates Anand to kill Doree. He decides to do so but fails in her plan. And later, in a bigger story, Doree returns to the house she was thrown out of when she was born.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.