Doree spoiler: Doree reveals Vansh’s confession and exposes Komal in front of Thakur family

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Ganga returns home with plastic bags, seeking someone’s help in the haveli to return Kailashi’s saree. Nani scolds Doree for her action and warns her not to tell Ganga. However, Komal trying on the saree, unintentionally damages it. Later, Ganga presents gifts to Doree, and chaos ensues when a saree comes flying at Ganga, and he is unjustly blamed for its damage during the commotion in the hall. Ganga is wrongly accused of damaging Kailashi’s expensive saree.

Anand arrives and slaps Ganga, falsely claiming the saree is worth 5 lakhs. Kailashi gives Ganga an ultimatum to pay for the damage or become bonded labor. Devastated, Ganga and Doree decide to seek help from the community. Doree prays to Sankata Maiyya and is comforted by Mansi. That night, Doree shares the incident with Sattu, and Vansh mocks them. However, Vansh unknowingly drops a cloth piece from the saree. Doree, having an idea, tricks Vansh by speaking from behind.

In the coming episode, Doree presents evidence revealing Vansh’s confession that Komal damaged the costly saree, not Ganga, which shocked the Thakur family. However, Kailashi, infuriated, vents in the kitchen while Ganga refrains from complaining. In the servant quarters, the bunkars perform an arti, celebrating their newfound prosperity and Ganga’s vindication. Meanwhile, Doree, searching for a chunni, encounters Vansh and his friends, who humiliate her with hurtful words. Overwhelmed, Doree recalls Ganga’s strength, rises defiantly, grabs a torch, and scares off Vansh and his friends, leaving him isolated. Despite Vansh’s continued bullying, Doree draws strength from her father’s teachings and stands up against him.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.