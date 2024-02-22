Doree spoiler: Doree to reveals Kailashi and Maai’s secret in front of the police

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Mansi hides Doree in the room and the two decide to execute their plan against Kailashi. Doree and Mansi go to Thakur sahab and the latter asks him whether he was talking about Kailashi’s doppelganger. While Thakur is about to confess the truth, Kailashi comes near the room. Mansi and Doree overhear Kailashi and get shocked. Mansi fears about Doree getting caught by Kailashi. However, they manage to hide themselves.

Mansi mentions to Kailashi about organizing an important puja at home. She asks Kailashi to sit for the puja and if she does so, then she won’t be able to get up before the puja gets over. Kailashi agrees and gives away her jewellery too before sitting for the puja. Mansi hands over the key to Doree and asks her to save Maai from the dark room in which Kailashi has locked Maai.

In the coming episode, Doree manages to save Maai and brings her down. Soon, Nani along with the police enters the haveli to find Doree. The latter comes and reveals Kailashi and Maai’s secret. She mentions how Kailashi cheated her sister and took her place. She is not Kailashi but her doppelganger and Maai is the real Kailashi Thakurain. Police and the family members get shocked to learn the truth.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.