Doree spoiler: Ganga Prasad fights to learn about Doree’s truth from Thakur family’s Daai

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Ganga Prasad searches for Doree in the haveli. However, Neelu brings the wrong carpet to Anand, and Doree, aided by a rat, escapes but remains stuck in the storeroom. Vansh finds Doree and rescues her. Meanwhile, Doree uncovers her belongings in the storeroom which makes her realize her connection to the haveli. Anand fears Kailashi Devi discovering Doree’s identity, while Ganga Prasad ponders her potential ties to the haveli. Doree finds a nazariya, triggering Mansi to believe that Doree is her lost daughter. However, excitement turns to chaos when Mansi falls on the stairs.

Doree prays for Mansi. Later, the doctor treating Mansi is the same one who diagnosed Ganga Prasad’s blood clot, raising questions about money. On the other hand, Ganga Prasad talks to the doctor outside, assuring him of financial arrangements. Doree overhears the conversation and is shocked and thinks that her baba is injured. Later, Doree reveals that Kailashi Devi burned her hand. Later, Ganga Prasad confronts Anand and Kailashi Devi, for harming his daughter.

In the coming episode, Mansi wakes up and is eager to confirm her relationship with Doree, but she denies it, which leaves Mansi shattered. Later, Doree takes Ganga Prasad to the temple and makes him promise never to leave her. Ganga Prasad collapses and is rushed to the hospital where he encounters Thakur family’s Daai. In his half-conscious state, Ganga Prasad fights to learn the truth from Daai, leaving Nani worried.

Will Ganga Prasad find the truth of Doree’s birth?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.