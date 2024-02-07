Doree spoiler: Kailashi Devi gets arrested

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree rallies the bunkers, and together, they confront Kailashi Devi. Sansad announces an award for Doree, but she declines, opting instead to seek justice for her father, Ganga. In a bold declaration before everyone, she accuses Kailashi Devi of killing Ganga. The public erupts, demanding answers. Doree, in response, urges Mansi to step forward and unveil the complete truth.

Doree asks Mansi if she has ever considered her as a daughter and insists that she tell the truth. Mansi hesitates initially, and just when Doree is about to leave disappointed, Mansi finally speaks the truth in front of everyone, revealing that she lied under Kailashi Devi pressure. This revelation prompts the bunkers to stand against the thakurs, and in a dramatic turn of events, Kailashi Devi is arrested.

In the coming episode, Komal, on the brink of revealing Anand’s name to Neelu, is interrupted by a lawyer presenting Neelu’s bail papers. However, Bhairavi shocks everyone by bringing Kailashi Devi into the police station, leading to chaos. In the basti, Sattu surprises Doree with a grand celebration for Ganga’s birthday.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.