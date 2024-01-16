Doree spoiler: Kailashi Devi plans to announce Anand as the heir

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Neelu worries about Bhairavi suspecting Ganga’s murder and fears trouble for her and Anand. On the other hand, Kailashi pretends innocent about Mahendra’s paralysis but realizes about her missing diamond pendant.

Kailashi comes to the cremation ground and holds Doree’s hand and perform Ganga’s last rites. Later, Doree misses her father and for her living she starts begging. The villagers put black ink on her face so that she gets more money while begging. Doree, who is starving and missing her father, falls unconscious on the ground. Her father comes in her dream and asks her to stop begging.

In the coming episode, Nani decides to commit suicide due to poverty. However, Doree prevents Nani’s suicide by singing a song Ganga Prasad used to sing for her. On the other hand, Anand trusts Kailashi Devi without explanation, and she agrees to transfer property to him, announcing him as the heir. Soon, preparations for Anand and Mansi’s 10th anniversary are underway at the haveli and Kailashi Devi plans to announce Anand as the heir.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.