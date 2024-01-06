Doree spoiler: Kailashi makes a big revelation to Ganga

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Ganga gets a dream about Doree and soon he wakes up. Doctor gets shocked to see the miracle. Ganga leaves the hospital to meet Doree. He learns about her play and reaches the location. Ganga witnesses Doree performing on stage and feels proud. Soon, a snake comes near Doree’s leg during her performance and Ganga gets shocked. The snake bites Doree and she falls unconscious on the ground. Ganga runs to rescue her but Anand kidnaps him.

Ganga confronts Anand, who reveals to him that he had killed Doree when she was born. Ganga and Anand get into fight and during the same Anand traps Ganga in a box. Meanwhile, Doree’s life is saved and she wins an award for her performance. She dedicates the award to her father and misses him. On the other hand, Ganga fights for his life but he manages to come out of the box.

In the coming episode, Ganga walks alone on the road and tries to find way to reach home. However, Kailashi devi bumps her car into Ganga and he falls down on the floor. Kailashi makes a big revelation to a semi-conscious Ganga. She reveals to him that he is the alleged son of her husband and is the heir of Thakur family.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.