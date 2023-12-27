Doree spoiler: Neelu kidnaps Doree

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Mansi, attempting to give a frock to Doree, encounters Ganga instead. Ganga, curious about baby girl clothing, learns from Mansi that she had a daughter taken from her at birth. Anand who is furious at Mansi’s revelation, is unaware that Ganga has fainted due to a previous head injury. Doree, adorned in a lovely frock, meets her father. Later, Mansi, facing Anand’s anger, confesses her bond with Doree to him. Anand is shocked when Mansi reveals she sometimes feels Doree is her daughter.

Kailashi devi gives a big task to Doree in the kitchen. She asks her to fill all the utensils with water and also asks her to prepare 50 rotis. Tired by the work, Doree questions Vansh why only girls are made to do this. Vansh while answering her question burns his hand as he tries to show off. Kailashi hears Vansh’s pain and comes running. Vansh lies to Kailashi and soon she punishes Doree by burning her hand.

In the coming episode, Anand and Neelu join hands to kill Doree. Hence, Anand orders Neelu to put Doree in a box and lock it in the basement so that she dies. Neelu kidnaps Doree and makes her unconscious. Soon, she hides her in a big carpet and takes her to the basement. However, Ganga enters the haveli and looks out for Doree. Neelu witnesses him and gets shocked.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.