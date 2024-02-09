Doree spoiler: OMG! Kailashi gets killed

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Komal, on the brink of revealing Anand’s name to Neelu, is interrupted by a lawyer presenting Neelu’s bail papers. However, Bhairavi shocks everyone by bringing Kailashi Devi into the police station, leading to chaos. In the basti, Sattu surprises Doree with a grand celebration for Ganga’s birthday. Anand, fueled by rage, pulls out a rifle, and in the scuffle with Mansi, a shot is fired, injuring Anand.

Later, Doree vows to fight for justice alongside Ganga’s cutout. Meanwhile, in the police station, Kailashi Devi faces mockery, and Komal seizes the chance to sit in Kailashi Devi’s chair. As Anand arrives with vengeance, tensions escalate in the basti. Anand plans to kill Doree, but Neelu persuades him to target Kailashi Devi instead. Soon, Anand kneels before Doree, seeking forgiveness.

In the coming episode, in the police station, another accused attacks Kailashi Devi, seemingly killing her. Bhairavi receives news of Kailashi Devi’s death and gets shocked. Komal causes a commotion upon hearing Kailashi Devi’s death news, prompting everyone to rush to the police station. In the meantime, Raj, emotional at seeing Kailashi Devi’s saree on the body, believes she’s truly dead.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.