Doree spoiler: Snake attack puts Doree’s life in danger  

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Mansi wakes up and is eager to confirm her relationship with Doree, but she denies it, which leaves Mansi shattered. Later, Doree takes Ganga Prasad to the temple and makes him promise never to leave her. Ganga Prasad collapses and is rushed to the hospital where he encounters Thakur family’s Daai. In his half-conscious state, Ganga Prasad fights to learn the truth from Daai, leaving Nani worried.

Doree learns about Ganga Prasad’s deteriorating health and decides to arrange money by participating in a competition. She ends up doing Lord Krishna’s avatar for an act in a play. However, Anand decides to kill Doree by placing a real snake amidst many fake snakes on the stage which scares Doree. On the other hand, the doctor informs Nani that Ganga is no more and Nani breaks down. However, Ganga gets a dream about Doree and soon he wakes up. Doctor gets shocked to see the miracle.

In the coming episode, Ganga leaves the hospital to meet Doree. He learns about her play and reaches the location. Ganga witnesses Doree performing on stage and feels proud. Soon, a snake comes near Doree’s leg during her performance and Ganga gets shocked. The snake bites Doree and she falls unconscious on the ground. Ganga runs to rescue her but Anand kidnaps him.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.