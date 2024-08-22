Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo 23rd August: Savi And Rajat’s Bumpy Start To Married Life

StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode’s promo, airing on 23rd August 2024.

In the promo episode, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) get married, but they hate each other. Rajat says he has to look at her face, and Savi also thinks the same way. She says she has to see Thakkar’s face daily for the rest of her life.

Later, Rajat comes out of the washroom and looks at himself in the mirror. He sees himself in the mirror and sees a black dot on his face. He tries to rub it. Later, he notices that the black dot is the bindi of Savi and says that the bindi is stuck on the mirror. He also sees the girly stuff on the dressing table in his room.

In the next scene, Rajat calls Savi, and she comes with Saisha to the room and she asks what happened. Rajat starts the fight by saying that he lives properly and with discipline in his room, and Savi replies that she likes to live just as she wants and states that as long as she is in this room, the bindi will shine, and the bangles will tinkle. By listening to this, Rajat gets angry. Saisha wears the blue bangles of Savi and makes a tinkling noise; by listening to this, Rajat gives smile to her.

Lastly, Savi and Saisha make a team to make funny troubles for Rajat and give hi-five to each other and smile while looking at Rajat, and he feels irritated seeing Savi.