Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Sai takes her decision in court; Savi claims her bond with Sai as ‘magical’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the custody case of Sai reaching the court for its hearing. As we know, Sai has always had a great bond with Savi (Bhavika Sharma), her Pari Aunty. Even the last time, she had wanted to live with her and not with her parents. Now with the case reaching the court, all eyes will be on the verdict. Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Aashka (Kaveri Priyam) will be tense about it.

The upcoming episode will see Sai being asked by the judge about who she will want to stay with. Sai will very innocently name her Pari aunty and will say that she wants to stay with her. Rajat and Aashka will be shocked on hearing it. Aashka and Rajat will tell the court that Savi is not related by blood to Sai.

The judge will then question Savi on the kind of relationship she shares with Sai. Savi will get emotional and will the judge that Sai and herself share a very magical bond of love and affection.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.