Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update, 22 August 2024: 6 Big Twists In Today’s Episode

StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1313, airing on 22nd August 2024.

Savi & Rajat Receives The Blessings From Family

In today’s episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) receive blessings from the elders after their marriage. Raju and Bhagyashree thank Savi for keeping their family united, and Savi smiles. Isha and Shantanu advise Rajat to treat Savi well always. Raju promises that his family will look after Savi. Lucky then announces that the wedding rituals are complete and invites everyone to join for the meal.

Rajat Eats Spicy Gulab Jamun

Harini and Mrunmayi serve food to the newlyweds, Savi and Rajat. They playfully give Rajat a spicy gulab jamun, causing him to cry for water. The Thakkars arrive and realize that Harini and Mrunmayi are teasing Rajat. Saisha suggests Savi give Rajat a regular gulab jamun to help him feel better. Savi does so, and Rajat feels relieved, saying he’s had enough to eat. The rest of the family then reminds Rajat to let Savi enjoy her meal, and he agrees.

Arsh Promises Ashika For Marriage

In the next scene, Arsh reassures Mr. Sawant over the phone that they will win the case with Savi on their side. He instructs Sawant to handle the paperwork before ending the call. Arsh then declares that he will gain legal custody of Saisha; Rajat will need permission to see his child. Later, Ashika suggests that Arsh marry her to secure custody rights, and Arsh agrees to marry her after they win Saisha’s custody. He then embraces Ashika, and they share a romantic moment.

Savi Receive Heartfelt Welcome In Thakkar’s Family

Bhagyashree gives Savi a Radha Krishna idol and asks her to carry it while entering the house for her Grihapravesh. Savi is welcomed into the Thakkar family as Rajat’s wife. Once inside, Savi places the idol in the mandir. Sai happily dances, excited that she can now live with both her parents. Rajat tells Saisha to return to Arsh’s home; however, Saisha refuses to leave. Savi gently convinces Saisha to spend the night at Ashika’s house. Saisha hugs Savi and Rajat before leaving for Ashika’s place with Lucky.

Savi and Rajat Politely declined the Honeymoon Plan

Rajat informs his family that he needs to attend to some work. Bhagyashree reminds him to complete the remaining rituals. Rajat insists that he has urgent tasks at the office. Tara then requests him to return home early as they’ve arranged a honeymoon suite for him and Savi. Both Savi and Rajat politely decline the offer. Rajat heads out, and Bhagyashree asks Aman to talk to Rajat and persuade him.

Isha Gets Worried For Savi

Lastly, Harini and the rest of the family leave Isha and Shantanu’s house. Isha begins to cry, and Shantanu asks if she’s okay. Isha responds that she’s not and continues crying. Shantanu comforts her, but Isha admits she’s worried about whether Rajat is the right partner for Savi. Shantanu reassures her, reminding her that Savi is close by and that she shouldn’t worry. He confidently assures her that Rajat will be Savi’s great partner. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.