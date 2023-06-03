ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii

Shivendra video calls Damayanti to talk about Surilii. However, Damayanti asks Shiv to hire Surilii as a waitress, who would get coffee for him and further humiliates Surilii in front of Shivendra in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 12:04:16
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Shivendra arranges the surprise with the help of his younger brothers, Saamvendra and Maanvendra. He attempts to learn Punjabi to impress Pammi Mausi, Surilii’s aunt.

Shivendra comes to Surilii’s house to speak to Pammi Mausi. He confesses his love for Surilii in front of her and reveals his plan to marry Surilii. The latter gets shocked by Shivendra’s direct proposal. Later, Pammi Mausi gets impressed by Shivendra’s sweet gesture and agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance.

In the coming episode, Pammi shares her concern for Surilii after she learns that Shivendra’s mother would never agree to the alliance. However, Shiv gives her assurance. Later, Shivendra video calls Damayanti to talk about Surilii. However, Damayanti asks Shiv to hire Surilii as a waitress, who would get coffee for him and further humiliates Surilii in front of Shivendra. Surilii overhears Damayanti and Shiv’s conversation and gets upset. Meanwhile, Shivendra, too, gets angry.

Will Shivendra go against her mother to marry Surilii?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Read Latest News