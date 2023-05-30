Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

Alia Bhatt (Darlings) If we talk about one name in the Indian entertainment industry who's matured tremendously as an actress in the past decade, Alia Bhatt's name will be the first certainly. From Highway to Raazi and many more, she's literally killed it in everything in her career so far and to continue the great work, she even created impact on OTT in the digital film space with Darlings. Not just an actor, the movie marks her debut as a Producer and well, she's certainly smashed it out of the park in the very first attempt itself.

Huma Qureshi (Monica, O My Darling) The thing with her ability as an actor is that just when you think you have almost seen it all from her end, she will surprise you with something completely out of the box. Well, that's exactly what she managed to do with Monica, O My Darling and well, it has to be one of her best till date.

Janhvi Kapoor (Good Luck Jerry) If there's one actress out there in the Hindi entertainment industry who's working extremely hard and not taking her 'filmy background' for granted in order to prove her mettle as an actress, it has to be Janhvi Kapoor. While her movie Mili didn't do great theatrical business because of its own challenges, she managed to impress everyone with perfection with her craft. Same goes for Good Luck Jerry in 2022 that streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. It showed her audience that she's a lot more than just a beautiful face and well, we are absolutely in awe for all the right reasons.

Nimrat Kaur (Dasvi) Be it movies like Airlift or The Lunchbox, Nimrat Kaur has shown her potential as a true artiste in every project that she's been a part of till date. However, Dasvi was perhaps the game-changer for her in a major way. Her performance was spot on and no wonder, good work deserves good acknowledgement and accolades as well.

Rakul Preet Singh (Chhatriwali) She's always been good when it comes to her bold choice of outfits. However, not just outfits and style quotient ladies and gentlemen, Rakul Preet Singh has also been quite bold in her career choices. She played the role of a condom tester in Chhatriwali and well, the movie managed to create a lot of impact in terms of societal values.

Rashmika Mandanna (Mission Majnu) In the last few years, this name has been doing rounds for all the good reasons. While she's always been a popular artist in the South, she's done quite a job in B-Town as well to start with. As far as digital film on OTT is concerned, she received a lot of love and appreciation for her work in Mission Majnu and well, no surprises that she's in the nomination list for this particular category.

Tamannaah Bhatia (Babli Bouncer) She's versatility personified in the real sense of the term and well, we love it. As far as work on digital films is concerned, Tamannaah Bhatia has done a really good job. Be it with Plan A Plan B on Netflix or Babli Bouncer on Disney Plus Hotstar, she created an impact everywhere. Her performance in Bablu Bouncer got the best out of her once again and this fetches her a special nomination in this category.

Vidya Balan (Jalsa) Last but certainly not the least, how can we miss out that lady who's been the flagbearer of women empowerment in the industry at a time when the idea wasn't even 'popularized'? The 'Kahaani' and 'The Dirty Picture' actress has always tried doing challenging roles to cater to her audience in the right way and Jalsa on Prime Video last year was another fine example of that.

