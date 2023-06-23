ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti stops Surilii and Shivendra from leaving the mahal

Damayanti appeals Surilii to not leave the house until Swatilekha and Raghvendra’s marriage. Surilii agrees to Damayanti’s order in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Jun,2023 12:48:36
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Damayanti witnesses Shivendra and Surilii’s marriage photo in the newspaper and gets angry. This drama leads to Shivendra and Raghvendra’s fight, wherein the latter uses inappropriate words for Shivendra’s wife, Surilii. Shivendra gets angry at Raghvendra for his statements and slaps him. Damayanti gets shocked to witness the fight between the two brothers.

Swatilekha comes to Mahal and witnesses Shivendra and Raghvendra’s fight. She gets angry at Surilii for creating a rift between the two brothers and making them each other’s enemies. Surilii gets shocked by the allegations. She decides to leave the mahal for everyone’s happiness. Damayanti soon asks the servants to pack Surilii’s bag. Soon, Shivendra also decides to go along with Surilii.

In the coming episode, Damayanti stops Shivendra and speaks to him privately. Shivendra reveals to Damayanti that he can’t stay in a house where his wife is not respected. Soon, Shivendra goes to leave with Surilii. Damayanti breaks down and goes to talk to Surilii. She asks Surilii not to leave the house until Swatilekha and Raghvendra’s marriage. Surilii agrees to Damayanti’s order.

OMG! Will Damayanti insult Surilii during the wedding functions?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News