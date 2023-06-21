Yoga teaches us to find calm amidst chaos, and to connect with ourselves: Ashi Singh on International Yoga Day

Every year the International Day of Yoga is held on 21st June, to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. And apart from wowing audiences with their acting prowess, actors also give fans fitness goals by choosing and promoting a healthy lifestyle. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, actress Ashi Singh a.k.a. Sumeet from Zee TV’s popular show Meet shared her favourite yoga poses and benefits she has witnessed through Yoga with the intention to inspire her followers to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Sumeet in Zee TV’s Meet, mentioned, “I believe through yoga, we discover inner strength, balance, and flexibility. It teaches us to breathe deeply, to find calm amidst chaos, and to connect with ourselves and the world around us. It is a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement. On this International Yoga Day, I want to take a moment to emphasize the incredible benefits that yoga brings to our lives. As an actor, I have personally experienced the positive effects of yoga. It helps me stay grounded and focused and present myself on and off-screen. It enables me to bring authenticity and depth to my performance, and I am grateful for the mental and physical resilience it provides. Happy International Yoga Day to all, and may yoga continue to bring harmony and well-being in your life.”

