Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar plans Shiv’s murder

As Samar’s plan fails after Raghvendra refuses to shoot Shiv, the former plans to kill Shiv in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 12:43:14
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar plans Shiv’s murder

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Raghvendra keeps the gun in his back pocket and hugs Shivendra. He goes to take the gun from his pocket to kill Shivendra. Samar, standing at a distance, witnesses the moment and gets happy. However, Raghvendra chooses not to shoot and hides the gun. Samar feels frustrated with Raghvendra’s decision.

Ranimaa takes charge of the wedding preparations for Swatilekha and Raghvendra. With the wedding date drawing near, Ranimaa assigns Shiv to send the wedding invitations. However, Surili interrupts and suggests they should invite Lord Ganpati before inviting any human guests. Surili believes in the significance of seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati before embarking on any auspicious occasion.

In the coming episode, Swatilekha invites Surilii’s family, which shocks Ranimaa. Later, Ranimaa calls Shiv and Surilii to her room and gives clothes to Surilii and her family so that they wear appropriate dresses in front of the guests at the wedding. Though Surilii feels humiliated, she agrees to take it. On the other hand, as Samar’s plan fails after Raghvendra refuses to shoot Shiv, the former plans to kill Shiv.

OMG! Will Surilii save Shiv from Samar’s attack?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News