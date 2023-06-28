ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Raghubir Yadav who is known for his role of the drug-addicted “Chillum” in Salaam Bombay roped in for Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 15:34:28
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Raghubir Yadav, known for his role as the drug-addicted “Chillum” in Salaam Bombay, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that he will be a part of a web series named Bhuchaal.

Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment produce the series. The team is currently shooting for the show. We earlier exclusively reported that Jaswant Singh Dalal and Tarun Gahlot will be in the above-mentioned project.

Read Here: Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal 

Read Here: Exclusive: Farzi fame Jaswant Singh Dalal bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

We also reported about another web series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series.

We buzzed Raghubir but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Also Read: Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan watches Elahi’s finale performance at Great Indian Voice

