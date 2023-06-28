Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Raghubir Yadav, known for his role as the drug-addicted “Chillum” in Salaam Bombay, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that he will be a part of a web series named Bhuchaal.

Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment produce the series. The team is currently shooting for the show. We earlier exclusively reported that Jaswant Singh Dalal and Tarun Gahlot will be in the above-mentioned project.

We also reported about another web series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series.

We buzzed Raghubir but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

