Handsome hunk Tanuj Virwani, who is known for his exceptional work in projects like Inside Edge, Code M, Cartel, has done some phenomenal work in the recent past and needless to say, he has been the go-to face for many popular OTT projects.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor is all set to entertain in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web series. Directed by Sattwik Mohanty, the web series is titled Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U.

Shares a source, “Tanuj will play the lead role in the series and is already shooting for the project.”

We buzzed Tanuj but did not get through to him for comments.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get revert till we filed the story.

