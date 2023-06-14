Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Tarun Gahlot, known for predominantly working in the Hindi entertainment industry, has bagged a new series. As per a credible source, the actor, who has entertained the masses in projects like Bholaa, The Test Case, and The Fame Game, will be a part of web series named Bhuchaal

Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment produce the series. The team is currently shooting for the series. We earlier exclusively reported that Jaswant Singh Dalal will be in the above-mentioned project.

We also reported about another web series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series.

We buzzed Tarun but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez is my fashion inspiration: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame