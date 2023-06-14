ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Tarun Gahlot, known for his exceptional acting talent in projects like Bholaa, The Test Case and The Fame Game, to be a part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jun,2023 15:17:53
Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Tarun Gahlot, known for predominantly working in the Hindi entertainment industry, has bagged a new series. As per a credible source, the actor, who has entertained the masses in projects like Bholaa, The Test Case, and The Fame Game, will be a part of web series named Bhuchaal

Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment produce the series. The team is currently shooting for the series. We earlier exclusively reported that Jaswant Singh Dalal will be in the above-mentioned project.

We also reported about another web series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series.

We buzzed Tarun but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez is my fashion inspiration: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Sony SAB show Baalveer 3
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Sony SAB show Baalveer 3
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey’s series for Atrangi OTT
Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey’s series for Atrangi OTT
Latest Stories
Vanshaj: Premraj, Yuvika’s father suffers a massive heart attack
Vanshaj: Premraj, Yuvika’s father suffers a massive heart attack
My most memorable travel was to Abu Dhabi: Mission Majnu fame Aarnav Dhamija
My most memorable travel was to Abu Dhabi: Mission Majnu fame Aarnav Dhamija
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, check out
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, check out
Junooniyatt spoiler: Devastated Elahi remembers Jahaan on her first night
Junooniyatt spoiler: Devastated Elahi remembers Jahaan on her first night
OMG: Kapil Sharma’s co-star Tirthanand Rao drinks poison, attempts suicide during FB Live
OMG: Kapil Sharma’s co-star Tirthanand Rao drinks poison, attempts suicide during FB Live
Read Latest News