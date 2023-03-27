Applause Entertainment helmed by Sameer Nair and Rose Audio Visuals helmed by Goldie Behl are all set to launch a new project titled Blinded which will be directed by Ken Ghosh. The makers have started shooting for the project along with the team. Sukhmani Sadana is said to be the writer of the project.

Now, coming to the cast, as per a credible source, Sumeet Vyas (Permanent Roommates) and Aaditi S Pohankar (SHE) are most likely to play leads. The team is tight-lipped about the above-mentioned project.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visuals but did not get a revert till we filed the story.

