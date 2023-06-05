Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star - Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

Get ready to witness the grandest extravaganza in the world of web entertainment! The much-awaited IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s most happening web entertainment awards, is back and ready to rock your screens.

With the previous four editions setting the bar high, the fifth edition promises to be an even more spectacular affair!

It’s a world where creativity knows no bounds and improvisation reigns supreme. So, hold on tight as we unveil the nominees for the coveted category of Most Popular Social Media Star – Female’ at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023.

Isha Borah, an Instagram sensation and virtual entertainment personality hailing from India, has gained immense popularity through her captivating presence on the social media platform. Her artistic and imaginative posts on Instagram have captivated audiences, showcasing not only her stunning looks but also her modelling prowess. With her charming visage and undeniable appeal, she has amassed a significant following, garnering the attention of numerous global brands.

Shruti Sinha, a beloved television personality and social media star, has amassed a massive fan base on her online platforms. Her appearances on popular shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla have won viewers' hearts. Adding to her talent repertoire, Sinha is also a skilled dancer, showcasing her moves with finesse.

Mrunal Panchal skyrocketed to fame through her engaging makeup tutorial videos. With an impressive following of around 4.1 million on Instagram, she is one of the most sought-after influencers in the beauty segment. Panchal frequently collaborates with renowned brands like Maybelline, Sony LIV, and others. Apart from her makeup tutorials, she shares captivating travel content, adding to her diverse appeal. With her unique style and partnerships with her creative partner Anirudh Sharma, she continues to charm her audience.

Vrushali Jawale, fondly known as Vinewali, brings laughter to people's lives with her relatable content. Before her digital career, she pursued a successful path as a lawyer after completing her LLB. However, fate had different plans for her. In 2018, she created short, fun, and relatable videos. Little did she know that her passion would eventually become her career, tickling the funny bones of her audience.

Aditi Bhatia shines as a rising star on social media, carving her place as an actress in the country. Her notable roles in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vivaah have contributed to her popularity. She continues to make waves in the industry with her talent and charm.

Ashnoor Kaur, the talented actress from Patiala Babes, has also established herself as a social media sensation. With a massive fan following, she treats her admirers to various engaging posts and content. From fashion transitions to hilarious comedy, Kaur knows how to keep her fans entertained and inspired.

Anam Darbar, an Indian content creator, social media influencer, and dancer, possesses a charismatic personality and expressive dance style that captivates viewers. Quickly gaining popularity, she expanded her presence on different social media platforms.

