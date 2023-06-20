Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5

The fifth edition of India’s Biggest Web Entertainment Awards at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket, Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar, In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweister Beats, Carrerawas a roaring success with the biggest of stars walking the red carpet and basking in the glory of holding the coveted golden flying cheetah in their hands.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards, has been a pioneer in honouring excellence in digital entertainment space. The ceremony saw participation from all leading OTT platforms, creators, Bollywood stars, and notable leaders from prominent media companies. The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 5 surpassed all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises.

Arjun Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Aparshakit Khurana, Huma Qureshi, Raashi Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aahana Kumra, Aparna Purohit, Bhuvan Bam, RJ Karishma, Jameel Khan, Amruta Subhash, Rajshri Deshpande, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Shaheer Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Viraj Gehlani, Rupali Ganguly, Aishwarya Sushmita, Ridhi Dogra, Regina Cassandra, Shirley Sethia, RJ Malishka, Dia Mirza, Shayan Roy, Tillotama Shome, Urvashi Rautela, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neel Salekar and others walked the red carpet. Let’s check out the carpet moments: