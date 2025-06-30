Paresh Rawal Rejoins Hera Pheri 3 Says, “There’s No Controversy”: Check Deets Inside

Good news for Hera Pheri fans as Paresh Rawal confirms his return to the franchise’s third film, Hera Pheri 3. He will reprise his iconic role of Baburao. Hera Pheri and Paresh have been in the headlines since the actor, through his post on X, announced that he is no longer part of the film. Just a couple of days later, Akshay Kumar’s company sued Paresh and demanded 25 lakh rupees as compensation for sabotaging the shoot. Paresh returned 11 lakh rupees with interest at that time, and now, after almost a month, the actor has confirmed that he is also part of the third part of Hera Pheri, highlighting that there is no controversy.

In a podcast interview with Himanshu Mehta, when Paresh was asked about the Hera Pheri controversy, he said, “There’s no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do.”

Paresh also revealed that everything is resolved now, “So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now.”

Confirming his comeback, the actor said, “Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi, but it’s just that we had to finetune ourselves. After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”

Akshay Kumar is the producer of Hera Pheri 3, having acquired the legal rights from Feroz Nadiadwala. The film will bring back the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Sunil Shetty on-screen after years.