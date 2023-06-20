Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards

The fifth edition of the awards was a roaring success with the biggest of stars walking the red carpet and basking in the glory of holding the coveted golden flying cheetah in their hands.

Let’s check out the full list of winners:

Best Background Score In A Digital Film

Sachin-Jigar, Dasvi, Jio Studios, Maddock Films, Netflix

Best Background Score In A Web Series

Anand Bhaskar, Masoom, Reliance Entertainment, Disney Plus Hotstar

Best Casting/Ensemble In A Digital Film

Maja Ma, Prime Video

Best Casting/Ensemble In A Short Film

Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Amazon MiniTV

Best Casting/Ensemble In A Web Series

Modern Love Mumbai, Prime Video

Best Cinematography In A Digital Film

Shreya Dev Dube, Thar, Netflix

Best Cinematography In A Web Series

Pratik Shah, Jubilee, Prime Video

Best Dialogues In A Short Film

Garima Pura Patiyaalvi, Pranjali Dubey- Parde Mein Rehne Do, ILN Originals & Amazon MiniTV

Best Dialogues In A Web Series

Aatish Kapadia, Happy Family Conditions Apply, Prime Video

Vaibhav Modi and Arshad Sayyad, Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy, ZEE5

Best Digital Film In Regional Language (Excl. Hindi)

Rathasaatchi, Aha Tamil

Best Direction In A Digital Film

Tushar Jalota, Dasvi, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, Netflix

Best Direction In A Short Film

Abhinav Singh, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Amazon MiniTV

Best Editing In A Digital Film

A Sreekar Prasad, Dasvi, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, Netflix

Best Editing In A Short Film

Akshara Prabhakar, Good Morning, Amazon MiniTV

Best Editing In A Web Series

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach, Applause Entertainment, Disney Plus Hotstar

Sumeet Kotian, Farzi, Prime Video

Best Music (Originals) In A Digital Film

Amit Trivedi, Qala, Netflix

Best Music (Originals) In A Web Series

Raat Bhar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Modern Love Mumbai, Prime Video

Best Non-Fiction Series Of The Year

Dancing On The Grave, Prime Video

Best Original Podcast Series

Mnm Talkies- Point Pe Aao Na- The We-Gyan Podcast With Sufiyan Junaid

Best Screenplay In A Digital Film

Sumit Batheja, Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora, Mission Majnu, Netflix

Best Screenplay In A Web Series

Atul Sabharwal, Jubilee, Prime Video

Best Short Film (Below 60 Mins)

Gray, Amazon MiniTV

Best Story In A Short Film

Gaurav Dave, The List, Amazon MiniTV

Best Story In A Web Series

Chandan Kumar, Panchayat S2, TVF & Prime Video

Best VFX In A Web Series

One Life VFX, Escaype Live, Disney Plus Hotstar

Best Web Series In Regional Language (Excl. Hindi)

Indubala Bhaater Hotel, Hoichoi

Humble Politiciann Nograj, Applause Entertainment, VOOT

Motorola Rising Viral Sensation – Male

Shayan Roy

Motorola Rising Viral Sensation – Female

Aastha Shah

Applause Most Popular Social Media Star – Male

Viraj Ghelani

Applause Most Popular Social Media Star – Female

Anam Darbar

Reel Star Viral King Of The Year

Neel Salekar

Reel Star Viral Queen Of The Year

RJ Karishma

Impactful Creator of the Year

Sushant Divgikar

Technology Creator Of The Year

Techno Ruhez

Sustainability Creator Of The Year

Malhar Kalambe

Comedy Creator of the Year

Funcho

Odonil Gel Pocket Most Popular Web Series

Panchayat Season 2, TVF & Prime Video

Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)

Bhuvan Bam, Taaza Khabar, Disney Plus Hotstar

Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama)

Raashii Khanna, Farzi, Prime Video

Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series

Jaideep Ahlawat, The Broken News, ZEE5

Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series

Wamiqa Gabbi, Jubilee, Prime Video

Best Actress In A Digital Film (Editor’s Choice)

Vidya Balan, Jalsa, Prime Video

Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series

Jameel Khan, Gullak Season 3, TVF & SonyLIV

Most Popular Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series

Amruta Subhash, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd, TVF & ZEE5

Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Female)

Aahana Kumra, Avrodh: The Siege Within Season 2, Applause Entertainment & SonyLIV

Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Male)

Anil Kapoor, The Night Manager, Disney Plus Hotstar

Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 mins)

Gulmohar, Disney Plus Hotstar

Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film

Manoj Bajpayee, Gulmohar, Disney Plus Hotstar

Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film

Rakul Preet Singh, Chhatriwali, ZEE5

Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Digital Film

Sharib Hashmi, Mission Majnu, Netflix

Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Digital Film

Kusha Kapila, Plan A Plan B, Netflix

Most Popular Youth Show: Editor’s Choice

Class, Netflix

Most Impactful Actor On OTT: Editor’s Choice

Suniel Shetty, Dharavi Bank & Hunterr

Best Actor In A Short Film

Shaheer Sheikh – Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Amazon MiniTV

Best Actress In A Short Film

Malishka Mendonsa, Parde Mein Rehne Do, ILN Originals & Amazon MiniTVBest Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series

Arunabh Kumar, TVF Pitchers S2, ZEE5

Best Actor In A Digital Film

Rajkummar Rao, Monica O My Darling, Netflix

Odonil Gel Pocket Best Actor In A Web Series

Jim Sarbh, Rocket Boys Season 1, Sony LIV

Best Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series

Neena Gupta, Panchayat 2, TVF & Prime Video

Best Actress In A Digital Film

Huma Qureshi, Monica, O My Darling, Netflix

Odonil Gel Pocket Best Actress In A Web Series

Rajshri Deshpande, Trial By Fire, Netflix

Best Digital Film (Above 60 Mins)

Darlings, Netflix

Best Direction In A Web Series

Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee, Prime Video

Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Digital Film (Male)

Vijay Verma, Darlings, Netflix

Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series (Female)

Tillotama Shome, Delhi Crime Season 2, Netflix

Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series (Male)

Sumedh Mudgalkar, Escaype Live, One Life Studios, Disney Plus Hotstar

Best Supporting Actor In A Web Series

Bhuvan Arora, Farzi, Prime Video

Best Supporting Actor In Digital Film

Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Jogi, Netflix

Best Supporting Actress In A Web Series

Ridhi Dogra, Pitchers S2, TVF & ZEE5

Aishwarya Sushmita, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Netflix

Best Web Series

Jubilee, Prime Video

Best Actor In A Web Series: Editor’s Choice

Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 2, TVF & Prime Video

Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series: Editor’s Choice

Aparshakti Khurrana, Jubilee, Prime Video

Best Actor

Kartik Aaryan, Freddy, Disney Plus Hotstar

Outstanding Performer Of The Year

Prajakta Koli, Mismatched Season 2, Netflix

JIOTV Plus Most Versatile Actress Of The Year (OTT)

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Pathbreaking Performer Of The Year

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jubilee, Prime Video

Applause Youth Sensation Of The Year

Shirley Setia

Impactful Performer Of The Year

Rupali Ganguly, Namaste America, Disney Plus Horstar

Dynamic Director Of The Year

Madhur Bhandarkar for Babli Bouncer and India Lockdown

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year (OTT)

Abhishek Banerjee

Social Impact Star Of The Year

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Breakthrough Performance of The Year: Editor’s Choice

Regina Cassandra, Rocket Boys S2, SonyLIV

Global Performer Of The Year

Ali Fazal

Star In The Making

Sharvari Wagh

Powerhouse Performer Of The Year

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Netflix

Stylish Producer Of The Year

Jackky Bhagnani

Power Performer Of The Year

Sidhant Gupta, Jubilee, Prime Video

Emerging Star OTT

Rohit Saraf

Most Stylish Actor

Vaani Kapoor

Trailblazer Performer of The Year

Aditi Rao Hydari, Jubilee, Prime Video

Stylish Personality Of The Year

Arjun Kapoor

The Most Cerebral Show On OTT

Duologue With Barun Das, News9 Plus

