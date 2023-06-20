Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards

The fifth edition of the awards was a roaring success with the biggest of stars walking the red carpet and basking in the glory of holding the coveted golden flying cheetah in their hands.
Let’s check out the full list of winners:
Best Background Score In A Digital Film
Sachin-Jigar, Dasvi, Jio Studios, Maddock Films, Netflix
Best Background Score In A Web Series
Anand Bhaskar, Masoom, Reliance Entertainment, Disney Plus Hotstar
Best Casting/Ensemble In A Digital Film
Maja Ma, Prime Video
Best Casting/Ensemble In A Short Film
Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Amazon MiniTV
Best Casting/Ensemble In A Web Series
Modern Love Mumbai, Prime Video
Best Cinematography In A Digital Film
Shreya Dev Dube, Thar, Netflix
Best Cinematography In A Web Series
Pratik Shah, Jubilee, Prime Video
Best Dialogues In A Short Film
Garima Pura Patiyaalvi, Pranjali Dubey- Parde Mein Rehne Do, ILN Originals & Amazon MiniTV
Best Dialogues In A Web Series
Aatish Kapadia, Happy Family Conditions Apply, Prime Video
Vaibhav Modi and Arshad Sayyad, Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy, ZEE5
Best Digital Film In Regional Language (Excl. Hindi)
Rathasaatchi, Aha Tamil
Best Direction In A Digital Film
Tushar Jalota, Dasvi, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, Netflix
Best Direction In A Short Film
Abhinav Singh, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Amazon MiniTV
Best Editing In A Digital Film
A Sreekar Prasad, Dasvi, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, Netflix
Best Editing In A Short Film
Akshara Prabhakar, Good Morning, Amazon MiniTV
Best Editing In A Web Series
Criminal Justice Adhura Sach, Applause Entertainment, Disney Plus Hotstar
Sumeet Kotian, Farzi, Prime Video
Best Music (Originals) In A Digital Film
Amit Trivedi, Qala, Netflix
Best Music (Originals) In A Web Series
Raat Bhar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Modern Love Mumbai, Prime Video
Best Non-Fiction Series Of The Year
Dancing On The Grave, Prime Video
Best Original Podcast Series
Mnm Talkies- Point Pe Aao Na- The We-Gyan Podcast With Sufiyan Junaid
Best Screenplay In A Digital Film
Sumit Batheja, Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora, Mission Majnu, Netflix
Best Screenplay In A Web Series
Atul Sabharwal, Jubilee, Prime Video
Best Short Film (Below 60 Mins)
Gray, Amazon MiniTV
Best Story In A Short Film
Gaurav Dave, The List, Amazon MiniTV
Best Story In A Web Series
Chandan Kumar, Panchayat S2, TVF & Prime Video
Best VFX In A Web Series
One Life VFX, Escaype Live, Disney Plus Hotstar
Best Web Series In Regional Language (Excl. Hindi)
Indubala Bhaater Hotel, Hoichoi
Humble Politiciann Nograj, Applause Entertainment, VOOT
Motorola Rising Viral Sensation – Male
Shayan Roy
Motorola Rising Viral Sensation – Female
Aastha Shah
Applause Most Popular Social Media Star – Male
Viraj Ghelani
Applause Most Popular Social Media Star – Female
Anam Darbar
Reel Star Viral King Of The Year
Neel Salekar
Reel Star Viral Queen Of The Year
RJ Karishma
Impactful Creator of the Year
Sushant Divgikar
Technology Creator Of The Year
Techno Ruhez
Sustainability Creator Of The Year
Malhar Kalambe
Comedy Creator of the Year
Funcho
Odonil Gel Pocket Most Popular Web Series
Panchayat Season 2, TVF & Prime Video
Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)
Bhuvan Bam, Taaza Khabar, Disney Plus Hotstar
Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama)
Raashii Khanna, Farzi, Prime Video
Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series
Jaideep Ahlawat, The Broken News, ZEE5
Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series
Wamiqa Gabbi, Jubilee, Prime Video
Best Actress In A Digital Film (Editor’s Choice)
Vidya Balan, Jalsa, Prime Video
Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series
Jameel Khan, Gullak Season 3, TVF & SonyLIV
Most Popular Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series
Amruta Subhash, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd, TVF & ZEE5
Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Female)
Aahana Kumra, Avrodh: The Siege Within Season 2, Applause Entertainment & SonyLIV
Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Male)
Anil Kapoor, The Night Manager, Disney Plus Hotstar
Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 mins)
Gulmohar, Disney Plus Hotstar
Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film
Manoj Bajpayee, Gulmohar, Disney Plus Hotstar
Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film
Rakul Preet Singh, Chhatriwali, ZEE5
Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Digital Film
Sharib Hashmi, Mission Majnu, Netflix
Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Digital Film
Kusha Kapila, Plan A Plan B, Netflix
Most Popular Youth Show: Editor’s Choice
Class, Netflix
Most Impactful Actor On OTT: Editor’s Choice
Suniel Shetty, Dharavi Bank & Hunterr
Best Actor In A Short Film
Shaheer Sheikh – Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Amazon MiniTV
Best Actress In A Short Film
Malishka Mendonsa, Parde Mein Rehne Do, ILN Originals & Amazon MiniTVBest Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series
Arunabh Kumar, TVF Pitchers S2, ZEE5
Best Actor In A Digital Film
Rajkummar Rao, Monica O My Darling, Netflix
Odonil Gel Pocket Best Actor In A Web Series
Jim Sarbh, Rocket Boys Season 1, Sony LIV
Best Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series
Neena Gupta, Panchayat 2, TVF & Prime Video
Best Actress In A Digital Film
Huma Qureshi, Monica, O My Darling, Netflix
Odonil Gel Pocket Best Actress In A Web Series
Rajshri Deshpande, Trial By Fire, Netflix
Best Digital Film (Above 60 Mins)
Darlings, Netflix
Best Direction In A Web Series
Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee, Prime Video
Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Digital Film (Male)
Vijay Verma, Darlings, Netflix
Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series (Female)
Tillotama Shome, Delhi Crime Season 2, Netflix
Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series (Male)
Sumedh Mudgalkar, Escaype Live, One Life Studios, Disney Plus Hotstar
Best Supporting Actor In A Web Series
Bhuvan Arora, Farzi, Prime Video
Best Supporting Actor In Digital Film
Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Jogi, Netflix
Best Supporting Actress In A Web Series
Ridhi Dogra, Pitchers S2, TVF & ZEE5
Aishwarya Sushmita, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Netflix
Best Web Series
Jubilee, Prime Video
Best Actor In A Web Series: Editor’s Choice
Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 2, TVF & Prime Video
Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series: Editor’s Choice
Aparshakti Khurrana, Jubilee, Prime Video
Best Actor
Kartik Aaryan, Freddy, Disney Plus Hotstar
Outstanding Performer Of The Year
Prajakta Koli, Mismatched Season 2, Netflix
JIOTV Plus Most Versatile Actress Of The Year (OTT)
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Pathbreaking Performer Of The Year
Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jubilee, Prime Video
Applause Youth Sensation Of The Year
Shirley Setia
Impactful Performer Of The Year
Rupali Ganguly, Namaste America, Disney Plus Horstar
Dynamic Director Of The Year
Madhur Bhandarkar for Babli Bouncer and India Lockdown
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year (OTT)
Abhishek Banerjee
Social Impact Star Of The Year
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Breakthrough Performance of The Year: Editor’s Choice
Regina Cassandra, Rocket Boys S2, SonyLIV
Global Performer Of The Year
Ali Fazal
Star In The Making
Sharvari Wagh
Powerhouse Performer Of The Year
Tahir Raj Bhasin, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Netflix
Stylish Producer Of The Year
Jackky Bhagnani
Power Performer Of The Year
Sidhant Gupta, Jubilee, Prime Video
Emerging Star OTT
Rohit Saraf
Most Stylish Actor
Vaani Kapoor
Trailblazer Performer of The Year
Aditi Rao Hydari, Jubilee, Prime Video
Stylish Personality Of The Year
Arjun Kapoor
The Most Cerebral Show On OTT
Duologue With Barun Das, News9 Plus
Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket
Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar
In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweister Beats, Carrera
Partners: Brandwagon, Indian Storytellers, Whiteapple, Radiocity, Art Media.
An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.