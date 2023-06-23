ADVERTISEMENT
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actors

Check out the best dressed actors at India’s Biggest Web Entertainment Awards at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5. The ceremony saw participation from all leading OTT platforms, creators, Bollywood stars, and notable leaders from prominent media companies.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Jun,2023 16:47:30
The fifth edition of India’s Biggest Web Entertainment Awards at IWMBuzz Digital Awards, Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket, Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar, In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweister Beats, Carrera, was a roaring success.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards, has been a pioneer in honouring excellence in digital entertainment space. The ceremony saw participation from all leading OTT platforms, creators, Bollywood stars, and notable leaders from prominent media companies. The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 5 surpassed all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises.

Let’s check out the best dressed actors at the gala event:

Arjun Kapoor made a dapper appearance in a chic printed shirt adorned with orange and green floral patterns. He paired it with a sleek brown blazer and fitted black pants. Arjun accessorized with Wayfarer sunglasses and black loafers.

Kartik Aaryan grabbed the limelight in a blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Kartik effortlessly carried off the classic combination, making a fashionable statement on the red carpet.

Prosenjit Chatterjee showcases timeless elegance in a white monochromatic ensemble effortlessly paired with sophisticated brown shoes, exuding charm, and style.

Sumedh Mudgalkar made a dashing statement in a maroon velvet suit, complemented by a crisp shirt underneath and elegantly paired with light brown shoes.

Bhuvan Bam rocked a suave look in a stylish grey suit layered over a sharp white shirt and effortlessly paired it with light brown and black shoes.

Aparshakti Khurana exuded suave sophistication in classic black pants and a t-shirt with a statement grey embellished blazer. He added a touch of edginess to the look by completing it with sleek silver boots, showcasing his confident style.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

