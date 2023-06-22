ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Photos

Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5

Check out candid moments from India’s Biggest Web Entertainment Awards at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5. The ceremony saw participation from all leading OTT platforms, creators, Bollywood stars, and notable leaders from prominent media companies.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 17:47:17
Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5

The fifth edition of India’s Biggest Web Entertainment Awards at IWMBuzz Digital Awards, Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket, Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar, In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweister Beats, Carrera, was a roaring success.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards, has been a pioneer in honouring excellence in digital entertainment space. The ceremony saw participation from all leading OTT platforms, creators, Bollywood stars, and notable leaders from prominent media companies. The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 5 surpassed all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises.

Also Read: Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5

Also Read: Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards

Arjun Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Aparshakit Khurana, Huma Qureshi, Raashi Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aahana Kumra, Aparna Purohit, Bhuvan Bam, RJ Karishma, Jameel Khan, Amruta Subhash, Rajshri Deshpande, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Shaheer Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Viraj Gehlani, Rupali Ganguly, Aishwarya Sushmita, Ridhi Dogra, Regina Cassandra, Shirley Sethia, RJ Malishka, Dia Mirza, Shayan Roy, Tillotama Shome, Urvashi Rautela, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neel Salekar and others walked the red carpet. Let’s check out the carpet moments:

Let’s check out the candid moments:

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Satyaprem Ki Katha – A true romantic genre that has been missing from the big screen for a long time
Satyaprem Ki Katha – A true romantic genre that has been missing from the big screen for a long time
Pyaar kitna bhi…: Kartik Aaryan opens up about his love life at Satyaprem Ki Katha song launch event
Pyaar kitna bhi…: Kartik Aaryan opens up about his love life at Satyaprem Ki Katha song launch event
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Latest Stories
I have a genuine interest in learning and expanding my musical skills: Shivin Narang
I have a genuine interest in learning and expanding my musical skills: Shivin Narang
Pooja Hegde’s secret obsession with Shah Rukh Khan
Pooja Hegde’s secret obsession with Shah Rukh Khan
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s unforgettable words touch Kathaa’s heart
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s unforgettable words touch Kathaa’s heart
My dream destination would be Istanbul: Urmila Sharma
My dream destination would be Istanbul: Urmila Sharma
Maitree spoiler: Maitree threatens to expose Ashish
Maitree spoiler: Maitree threatens to expose Ashish
What’s cooking at Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal’s end?
What’s cooking at Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal’s end?
Read Latest News