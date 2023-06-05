Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series? Anjana Sukhani, Muskkaan Jaferi, Neena Gupta, Ridhi Dogra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Wamiqa Gabbi

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards, are here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the first four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantage of these types of digital fields is that there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series category at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. Check below!

Anjana Sukhani Vote Now The popular actress, who has impressed the audience with her performances in Salaam-e-Ishq, Golmaal Returns, and Golmaal Again, played the role of Manisha Srivastava: Dilip’s second wife in ‘Saas Bahu Achar Pvt. Ltd.’. For her performance, Anjana received rave reviews.

Muskkaan Jaferi Vote Now Acting runs in the young actress’s blood. Not many know, but Muskkaan is late comedian Jagdeep’s daughter and Jaaved Jaaferi’s half-sister. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her role in ‘The Fame Game’. She played the role of Amara, the daughter of Madhuri Dixit.

Neena Gupta Vote Now The talented actress has been ruling the acting space for a fairly long time and in an illustrious career. She surprised audiences and critics with her portrayal of Pradhan (village head) Manju Devi in the second season of Prime Video’s Panchayat.

Ridhi Dogra Vote Now Pitchers Season 2 returned after seven years. The second season of the series featured Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee, Sikander Kher, and Gopal Dutt. Actress Ridhi Dogra joined the web series for its second installment and made a special place in audiences’ hearts with her acting chops.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma Vote Now The young actress has been on a roll for sure ever since the emergence of OTT space. Shweta was seen playing the role of Sunaina in Disney+ Hotstar’s social thriller ‘Escaype Live’. She played her character wonderfully hence she deserves to be on the list.

Snehil Dixit Mehra Vote Now Popular content creator Snehil Dixit Mehra, aka BC Aunty is killing it with her acting talent. The star played the parallel lead in Apharan Season 2 and was loved by the audiences. Her performance was highly praised by the critics too.

Sobhita Dhulipala Vote Now Sobhita Dhulipala has been recognized as someone blessed with a raw talent for acting. Sobhita made her presence felt in the series ‘The Night Manager’. It was a Hindi remake of the crime thriller series The Night Manager, headlined by Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Wamiqa Gabbi Vote Now Wamiqa Gabbi is a charmer for real when it comes to showing versatility on-screen with different diverse roles. She played to perfection a courtesan-turned-actor of the 1940s-50s Bombay Hindi cinema in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and vote now: log on to https://www.iwmdigitalawards.com/

Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered by: Motorola

In Association With: JioTV+

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.