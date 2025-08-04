Adivi Sesh’s Spy Thriller G2 Set to Release Worldwide on May 1, 2026

Telugu star Adivi Sesh’s much-awaited spy thriller film G2, a sequel to his 2018 film Goodachari, is set to release in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2026. Along with the announcement, the team has also released the first-look poster of the film, which shows Adivi Sesh with a gun and various looks of his character in broken pieces of glass.

Sharing the poster on social media, Adivi Sesh wrote, “I was silent until now because we were making something explosive. Shooting in six countries, 23 sets, 150 days, releasing in 5 languages. My biggest film to date.” The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Emraan Hashmi in important roles.

Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi directed the film and wrote the screenplay with Adivi Sesh. It is being produced by People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. G2 is an international spy thriller that will be released in five languages ​​, including Telugu and Hindi.

The first film, Goodachari, was highly praised for its strong story and impressive plot. The film’s end showed full preparation for the sequel, and now some old characters like Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini are returning in G2. Azim Mohammed and composer Sricharan Pakala are doing the film’s cinematography and giving music this time.

Adivi Sesh, recently seen in films like Major and HIT 3, calls G2 his most ambitious project to date. In this film, he again plays the character of Arjun, aka Agent Gopi 116. Emraan Hashmi plays the main antagonist in the film.

After almost a decade, Wamiqa Gabbi has also returned to Telugu cinema. She has also made a good name in Bollywood through projects like Vasil Bharadwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ and Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’. Her name is also well-known in the Malayalam cinema.

Adivi Sesh is also working on another thriller, ‘Dacoit’, in which Mrunal Thakur is in the lead role and Anurag Kashyap is a senior police officer.

G2 has been shot in six countries and prepared for about 150 days on 23 sets. Through this film, Adivi Sesh will present a large-scale global spy thriller to give the audience a new, suspenseful, action-packed story.

If you are a fan of spy thrillers, then get ready for G2 on May 1, 2026, which will take you on an exciting journey amid mysteries and dangers around the world.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!