Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha’ Fire Glimpse Releases; Watch Now

The wait for Adivi Sesh and Mrinal Thakur’s much-awaited film ‘Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha’ is finally over! The first explosive Fire Glimpse of the film has come out and the excitement among the fans is at its peak.

It is a bilingual (Hindi-Telugu) action-drama film, which is set to release pan-India on the special occasion of Christmas on 25 December 2025 this year.

Although not much has been revealed in the teaser, whatever was shown has definitely increased the curiosity of the audience. The chemistry of Mrinal Thakur and Adivi Sesh looks fresh and intense. At the same time, Anurag Kashyap’s presence has made Glimpses more interesting. There is still suspense about his character, but it is clear from the look that this role will be very strong.

The film is being directed by Shenel Dev, who is entering the world of direction with this film. The story and screenplay have been written by Shenel Dev and Adivi Sesh together, which makes it even more special. The film is being produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Sunil Narang is its co-producer. The film is being presented by Annapurna Studios.

The shooting of the film is currently going on in Hyderabad and after this, a long shooting schedule has been planned in Maharashtra. The film is being shot simultaneously in both Hindi and Telugu languages so that it can be connected directly to the pan-India audience.

‘Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha’ is not just an action film, but it is a perfect blend of raw emotions, a heart-touching love story and high stakes drama.

So if you are looking for a powerful cinematic experience this Christmas, then ‘Dacoit’ can be a perfect choice for you.

Click to watch Fire Glimpse: