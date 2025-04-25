Mrunal Thakur’s Manifestation Turns Real: Bags Lead Role Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Next

Good news for Mrunal Thakur fans- the actress is all set for her big project as she bags a lead role opposite Allu Arjun. The makers of the upcoming action film featuring Allu Arjun have locked its leading lady, Mrunal. As per the latest reports, the Sita Ramam actress has been finalized alongside Allu Arjun in an upcoming mega-budget action film tentatively titled #AA22xA6 by Atlee.

According to the reports, Mrunal appeared at the Mumbai studio, where she arrived as one of the film’s three leads for her look test. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen in a different avatar this time from her previous roles and will be romantically involved with Allu Arjun. Talking about the other two heroines, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are in talks. In addition, Janhvi is likely to sign the contract soon, while Deepika’s confirmation has yet to be made.

The upcoming action film opposite Allu Arjun is undoubtedly Mrunal’s big project, which might give her a boost in her career. The Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun earlier praised Mrunal for her performance in the South film Hi Nanna. This will be the first time Mrunal Thakur, Allu Arjun, and Atlee will work together. Mrunal once expressed her desire to work with Allu Arjun as her fans created buzz, and now her fans’ manifestation is turning into reality.

#AA22xA6 is likely to be a high-concept film that will treat viewers to incredible VFX in action set in a parallel universe.

Mrunal Thakur has four films lined up, including Son of Sardaar 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Dacoit: A Love Story.