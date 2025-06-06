Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf Arrives on OTT Just Two Weeks After Release

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer film Bhool Chuk Maaf recently released in theaters. However, it has come as a shock for fans as the film is now also available on the OTT platform. Typically, films take months to be released online. However, it seems Bhool Chuk Maaf couldn’t sustain on big screens for more than two weeks, which is considered the beginning of any film’s success.

However, due to the low response, makers might have decided to take the film down from big screens and release it online. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi themselves revealed that the film is available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Releasing the film after just two weeks of release seems to be the makers’ plan to give the film another chance to win hearts. With the OTT platform, a wider audience will delve into the emotional and quirky narrative from the comfort of their own homes and at their own convenience. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video starting today, June 6.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy written and directed by Karan Sharma. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The film was released in theaters on May 23, 2025.