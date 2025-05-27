From Criminal Justice to HIT and Kankhujara Checkout What To Watch This Week

If you are also planning to watch something strong and interesting on the weekend, then the list of new shows and films coming on OTT this week will excite you. From crime thriller to emotional courtroom drama, some new and strong content is being released in every genre. Know what you can watch on JioCinema, Netflix and SonyLIV this week:

1. ‘Criminal Justice’ Season 4 – On JioHotstar (from May 29)

Pankaj Tripathi is once again returning as his most loved character ‘Madhav Mishra’. The fourth season of ‘Criminal Justice’ will stream on JioHotstar on May 29. This time the story revolves around a very complicated and emotional case, which has the power to shake the foundations of the justice system.

If you have watched the previous seasons, you know how different and special Madhav Mishra’s style is. And if you haven’t, now is the right time to binge-watch.

2. HIT: The Third Case – On Netflix (Starting May 29)

The Telugu crime thriller ‘HIT: The Third Case’ starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles is releasing on Netflix on May 29. This is the third instalment of the HIT franchise, which did great business in theatres – over Rs 120 crore box office collection!

If you have watched ‘HIT: The First Case’ (Hindi version starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra), you will be familiar with the tone and gripping story of this series. ‘HIT: The Third Case’ is an intense investigation drama that keeps the audience hooked till the end.

3. Kankhajura – On SonyLIV (30th May)

SonyLIV is releasing a new crime thriller web series ‘Kankhajura’ on 30th May. This Hindi web series is directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai.

The story of this thriller is based on the mysterious events and crime stories of a small town, which brings a deep psychological angle. If you are fond of suspense and murder mystery, then ‘Kankhajura’ is a must-have on your watchlist.

There is no dearth of content on OTT this week whether you like courtroom dramas, or are a fan of thriller films.

Your weekend should be thrilling, not boring!

