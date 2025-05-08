Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf Not To Be Released In Theatres

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chook Maaf was scheduled to release in theatres on 9th May 2025, but will not be profitable.

The filmmakers themselves have informed about this, and said on social media, ‘In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation,

We at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide.

While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first.

Jai Hind!

This decision has been made in alignment with the nation’s priority.

Also, the fact that this decision was made despite having a successful fan screening in Delhi just yesterday.

This means that now we will be able to watch this film at home, that too on 16th May, this is a big step taken by the filmmakers in the interest of the country.

The plot of the film is about a boy named Ranjan who works in the government and wants to marry Titli, but he takes a vow to Lord Shiva, which he forgets, and then the hilarious story begins.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma, produced by Dinesh Vijan and written by Haider Rizvi and Karan Sharma.