Rajkummar Rao On Stereotypical Characters, Being an Outsider and more

One of the best actors in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao, recently appeared in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. During this, he was asked a question about stereotypical characters, to which he clearly said that his aim is not to be limited to any particular type of role.

Rajkummar said, “No, my idea is not to play stereotypical characters. I want to do all kinds of stories, I don’t want to be limited to metro cities only. The most important thing for me is that the story is good.” Rajkummar, who has brought different characters to life in films like ‘Shahid’, ‘Newton’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Stree’, believes that an actor should try his hand in every genre.

When Siddharth asked him how difficult the journey is for ‘outsiders’ in the film industry, Rajkummar said, “It is not as difficult as before. If you work hard on your craft, you will get work. Instead of wasting time on extra activities like horse riding, focus on your acting skills. Always be ready, you will get a chance.”

This view of Rajkummar Rao is an inspiration for the youth who are struggling to make a strong place for themselves in the industry. His honesty and down-to-earth thinking makes him today’s ‘class actor’.

Rajkummar Rao is currently seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf along with Wamiqa Gabbi, a film written and directed by Karan Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.