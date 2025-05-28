Emraan Hashmi Diagnosed With DENGUE While Filming In Mumbai!

Talented Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is busy shooting for his much-awaited Telugu debut film ‘OG’ these days, but now he has to take a break. The reason is Dengue! Yes, according to reports, he felt unwell on the set while he was shooting with Pawan Kalyan in Are Colony, Goregaon, Mumbai.

According to a report in HT City, as soon as his health deteriorated, the shooting was stopped and now Emraan is taking complete rest. A production source associated with the film has confirmed that Emraan is currently focusing on recovery and the team is hoping to resume shooting soon.

Emraan is playing a very important role in ‘OG’, which is a pan-India film. The film is going to be released worldwide on 25 September 2025 and will mark his first appearance in Telugu cinema.

Emraan Hashmi, once known as the “serial kisser”, is today known for his unique characters and unmatched performances in Bollywood. Emraan made his debut in 2003 with the film ‘Footpath’ and established himself as a romantic thriller star with films like ‘Murder’, ‘Zeher’, ‘Gangster’.

But his journey did not stop there. He also proved his acting prowess with serious and emotional roles in films like ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Shanghai’, ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’.

Now, with ‘OG’, Emraan is entering the Telugu film industry for the first time. This is a new and important turning point in his career and fans are extremely excited to see him in this new avatar.

For now, fans are praying for his speedy recovery so that he can once again stun everyone with his amazing screen presence.

