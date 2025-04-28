Box Office: Ground Zero Sees Steady Growth Over Opening Weekend, Phule Struggles

Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, saw a gradual rise in its box office earnings through its opening weekend. Released on April 25, the film collected ₹2.1 crore net on its first Sunday, according to industry tracking platform Sacnilk.

The movie, which is inspired by the real-life experiences of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, showed a 10.53% increase in collections on April 27 compared to its second-day earnings of ₹1.9 crore net. By the end of its first weekend, the film had earned a total of ₹4 crore net across India.

Over the three-day period, Ground Zero achieved a cumulative ₹5.15 crore net. Despite this steady performance, the film trails behind other releases. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 recorded ₹8.15 crore net on its second Sunday alone, outperforming new releases significantly. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s Jaat collected ₹1.96 crore net on its third Sunday.

Audience turnout for Ground Zero also showed moderate engagement, with 17.25% occupancy among Hindi-speaking audiences on April 27, as per Sacnilk’s data. The film, directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced with a reported budget of ₹50 crore, was largely filmed in Jammu and Kashmir. The narrative follows the mission to capture Ghazi Baba, linked to the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2002 Akshardham temple attack.

In contrast, Phule, another release from the same weekend, struggled at the box office. The film failed to cross the ₹1 crore mark during its first weekend and has been classified as a commercial failure.

With the coming weekdays crucial for its run, Ground Zero will need consistent momentum to remain competitive against stronger box office performers.